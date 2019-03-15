4 people arrested after mosque attacks

At least four people were taken into custody after Friday's armed attacks at two mosques in New Zealand, police said.

ALL THE MOSQUES SHUT THEIR DOORS

On Twitter, police confirmed that there have been a number of fatalities, adding: "So far, four people, three men and a woman, have been taken into custody after being apprehended by police.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that at least 40 people were killed in twin mosque attacks in Christchurch city.

New Zealand police asked all mosques across the country to shut their doors after attacks. "We ask all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advise that people refrain from visiting these premises until further notice.” Police continue to respond to an "ongoing serious and tragic firearms incident" in Christchurch, it said, adding: "We can confirm that Police have been dealing with two shootings at two mosques in Christchurch one at Deans Avenue and one at Linwood Avenue.” Police also strongly urged Christchurch residents to stay indoors and keep safe.