taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4562
Euro
6.1264
Altın
1294.55
Borsa
101517.31
Gram Altın
227.385

4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Terrorists, including 2 women, surrender in southeastern Sirnak province.

AA | 08.03.2019 - 12:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least four PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Şırnak province on Friday, according to a security source.

The terrorists, including two women, surrendered at the Habur border gate in Silopi district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fenerbahçe Beko İspanya'dan eli boş döndü

Fenerbahçe Beko İspanya'dan eli boş döndü

34
Hulusi Akar yeni askerlik sistemini anlattı

Hulusi Akar yeni askerlik sistemini anlattı

49
PKK'nın yaktığı cami ibadete açıldı

PKK'nın yaktığı cami ibadete açıldı

30
Kural: Sıla arkadaşlarıma ve inançlarıma saygı duymadı

Kural: Sıla arkadaşlarıma ve inançlarıma saygı duymadı

73
Suriyeliler evlerine dönüyor

Suriyeliler evlerine dönüyor

237
Sisi'nin idamlarını ABD haklı buldu

Sisi'nin idamlarını ABD haklı buldu

177
Ses gelen mezardan canlı adam çıktı

Ses gelen mezardan canlı adam çıktı

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir