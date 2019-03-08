4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

At least four PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Şırnak province on Friday, according to a security source.

The terrorists, including two women, surrendered at the Habur border gate in Silopi district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.