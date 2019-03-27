At least four PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Şırnak province on Wednesday, according to a security source.

The terrorists fled PKK camps in northern 4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces and surrendered at the Habur border gate in Silopi district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.