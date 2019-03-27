taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.43185
Euro
6.20355
Altın
1310.77
Borsa
91785.66
Gram Altın
229.415

4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Terrorists surrender in southeastern Şırnak province.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 17:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least four PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Şırnak province on Wednesday, according to a security source.

The terrorists fled PKK camps in northern 4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces and surrendered at the Habur border gate in Silopi district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

4 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK  listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

218
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

86
Amberin Zaman teröristlerin vurulduğuna inanamadı

Amberin Zaman teröristlerin vurulduğuna inanamadı

183
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

297
Mazhar Alanson, geçmişiyle bugününü kıyasladı

Mazhar Alanson, geçmişiyle bugününü kıyasladı

141
Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

306
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

174
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir