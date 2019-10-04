At least 42 people have been killed since the beginning of anti-government protests across Iraq earlier this week, according to medical sources.

In a recent development, a civil activist told Anadolu Agency that the Iraqi Police opened fire on Friday at protesters who were trying to break the curfew in Baghdad.

SECURITY FORCES OPENED FIRE

Protesters have been demanding improvement in living conditions and an end to corruption. Security forces have opened fire on protesters to disperse them, causing mass casualties.

Protesters and civil activists interviewed by Anadolu Agency said the government had partially suspended internet services in the country.

On Thursday, Iraqi authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Baghdad in a bid to quell the protests.

42 killed in the ongoing protests in Iraq WATCH

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said the curfew will maintain public order and protect protesters from "infiltrators".

He added the armed forces will allow movement for humanitarian cases and travelers to and from Baghdad Airport.

Meanwhile, Iraqi authorities announced curfew in Dhi Qar, Maysan, Najaf and Babil provinces as well.

Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi called on representatives of the protesters for talks at the assembly to discuss their demands, according to the official Iraqi News Agency.