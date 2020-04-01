taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6612
Euro
7.2869
Altın
1594.34
Borsa
89584.18
Gram Altın
341.284
Bitcoin
41984.92

440 more cases confirmed in Russia

Russian local authorities are testing a special application designed to monitor the movements of positive cases who voluntarily choose home treatment.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

440 more cases confirmed in Russia

Russia confirmed on Wednesday 440 new cases of the novel coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,777.

The country has reported a total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths so far, with seven additional fatalities since yesterday, emergency officials said in a statement.

A MOBILE APP IS BEING DEVELOPED

"To date, 2,777 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 75 regions of the Russian Federation. During the day, 69 people were discharged, and 190 people recovered during the entire period. Seven fatal cases were registered during the day," it said.

The coronavirus is spreading particularly quickly in the capital Moscow, accounting for two-thirds of cases -- 1,880.

440 more cases confirmed in Russia

"The Social Monitoring mobile app is being developed and internally tested," Moscow administration representative Denis Lysenko told reporters, adding that the program would be necessary to monitor if patients under home treatment were complying with the quarantine regime.

"This will ensure the safety of others and prevent further spread of the coronavirus," Lysenko said.

440 more cases confirmed in Russia

To stem the spread of the infection, Russia imposed lockdowns on several regions, including the capital Moscow and the second-largest city St. Petersburg, with more regions being added every day. Residents in locked-down areas are allowed to leave homes only for buying groceries, walking pets and disposing of home waste.

İlginizi Çekebilir
EU's unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent in February
According to the Eurostat, the figure indicates the lowest unemployment recorded in the EU since the start of the monthly unemployment series in 2000.
Coronavirus deaths continue rising in Israel
The Health Ministry said 233 new infections were recorded and 97 patients are in critical condition.
Former Marseille chief dies after contracting coronavirus
Pape Diouf had been hospitalized in his native Senegal and was placed under respiratory assistance on Saturday after his illness became serious.
China reports fewer new coronavirus cases
Local media reported that 7 coronavirus patients lost their lives on Tuesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
766
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
936
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
89
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
1062
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
105
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
65
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
268
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir