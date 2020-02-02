taraftar değil haberciyiz
4.6-magnitude earthquake causes panic in western Turkey

According to the Emergency Management Authority, the earthquake struck at a depth of 3.7 miles.

AA | 02.02.2020 - 11:20..
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa early Sunday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

NO INFORMATION ON CASUALTIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

The earthquake occurred in the Akhisar district at 3.23 a.m. Turkish time (GMT1223) at a depth of six kilometers (3.7 miles), said AFAD.

A number of aftershocks jolted the area following the earthquake, it added.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020 as a 5.4 magnitude quake Jan. 22 jolted Manisa and Ankara was rattled Jan. 23 by a 4.5-magnitude tremor.

The worst of the quakes took place last Friday when eastern Elazig province was hit with a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which led to deaths of 41 people and injured 1,600 others. The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.

