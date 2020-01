A4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Istanbul and the Marmara region on Saturday.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake hit 22.7 kilometers (14 miles) south of Istanbul's Silivri district at a shallow depth of 7 km.

Residents reported feeling tremors, although it is not yet known if there are casualties or any damage to property.