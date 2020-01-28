A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa on Tuesday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

NO DAMAGES REPORTED

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about seven kilometers (4.3 miles), with its epicenter in the district of Kirkagac -- roughly 60 km (37 miles) from the provincial center, AFAD said.

"Currently, there has been no damage and no loss," said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

4.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Manisa WATCH

The provincial governor's office also confirmed that there had been no casualties or damage due to the tremor.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the eastern Elazig province late on Friday, killing 41 people, according to AFAD. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.