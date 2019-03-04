taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.37805
Euro
6.0942
Altın
1287.35
Borsa
104193.33
Gram Altın
222.657

5 killed in Iran medic helicopter crash

The incident came amid growing concern about the safety of Iran’s aging aircraft fleet as the result of decades of US trade and financial sanctions.

REUTERS | 04.03.2019 - 17:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Five people aboard a rescue helicopter were killed when it crashed into a utility pole in western Iran on Monday, state media reported.

The helicopter went down in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province on its way to pick up a pregnant woman in urgent need of medical care, state television reported.

5 killed in Iran medic helicopter crash

Iran has suffered a string of plane and helicopter crashes over the past few decades. Tehran says US sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to modernize its fleet.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

324
23 zincir markete soruşturma

23 zincir markete soruşturma

372
CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

161
CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

153
Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

241
İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

74
Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir