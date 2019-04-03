taraftar değil haberciyiz
5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Surrendered PKK terrorists including 2 women fled camps of the terror group in northern Iraq

AA | 03.04.2019 - 15:23..
At least five PKK terrorists, two of them women, surrendered to Turkish security forces in the southeastern Şırnak province on Wednesday, according to a security source.

THE TERRORISTS SURRENDERED AT THE BORDER GATE

The terrorists fled PKK camps in northern Iraq and surrendered at the Habur border gate in the Silopi district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU have been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

