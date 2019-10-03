taraftar değil haberciyiz
5.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey’s Mediterranean shores

The tremor felt across several districts of Turkey's Mugla province.

AA | 03.10.2019 - 11:08..
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Mediterranean on Thursday morning, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency body.

NO DAMAGE REPORTED

The tremor was felt at 7:44 a.m. local time (0444GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Its epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36.03 miles) away from the Fethiye district of Turkey's Mugla province.



No damage has been reported yet, Mugla Governor Esengul Civelek said.

The tremor was also felt in Dalaman, Koycegiz and Marmaris districts of the province, she said.

