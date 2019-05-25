taraftar değil haberciyiz
514 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

AA | 25.05.2019 - 15:05..
No less than 514 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Friday, multiple security sources said.

In the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, the gendarmerie rounded up 343 migrants of Afghan, Pakistani, Algerian, Dominican and Bangladeshi nationals, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In Çanakkale, another northwestern province, 29 Afghan and Iranian nationals were held while they were preparing to sail for Greece. Separately, the gendarmerie forces arrested 36 irregular migrants including children in Aegean province of Aydin, another source said. Moreover, the gendarmerie rounded up 57 irregular migrants in a bus in the Mediterranean province of Adana during a regular road patrol.

In addition, the security forces held 49 irregular migrants in the eastern Kars province in simultaneous operations. All the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

