taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9746
Euro
6.6876
Altın
1576.35
Borsa
111804.67
Gram Altın
302.729
Bitcoin
45099.37

5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

The local seismologist institute said that the aftershocks may be recorded after the quake.

AA | 06.01.2020 - 12:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Philipaypines was struck by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake early on Monday, according to state seismologists.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The quake occurred 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the surface, and its epicenter was waters off the southern province of Davao Oriental, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Twitter.

5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

On Dec.5, 2019, the Davao del Sur region of the country was struck by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

Two quakes with a magnitude over 6 struck the Mindanao Island of the country in late October last year, killing 23 people and wounding 417 others.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Thousands mourn top commander Soleimani in Iran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani.
Trump vows to hit Iraq with sanctions if US forces expelled
The Iraqi parliament has passed a resolution on Sunday calling for an end to all foreign troop presence in the region.
UK’s Johnson declares his support US action against Iran
Boris Johnson said that the UK has taken steps to increase security in the region to protect British personnel and interests.
Iran ends commitment to nuclear deal amid raising tensions
Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani's death has led to a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan Babacan ve Şimşek'e faiz göndermesi

Erdoğan'dan Babacan ve Şimşek'e faiz göndermesi

630
Trump: Geri ödeme yapmadıkları sürece çıkmayacağız

Trump: Geri ödeme yapmadıkları sürece çıkmayacağız

337
Katar: Türkiye'nin yanımızda duruşunu unutmayacağız

Katar: Türkiye'nin yanımızda duruşunu unutmayacağız

142
Kasım Süleymani'nin cenaze namazı kılındı

Kasım Süleymani'nin cenaze namazı kılındı

253
İstanbul Üniversitesi yemekhane kararını iptal etti

İstanbul Üniversitesi yemekhane kararını iptal etti

165
'İnşallah' kelimesi Almanca sözlükte yer aldı

'İnşallah' kelimesi Almanca sözlükte yer aldı

58
İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası trafik kilitlendi

İstanbul'da sağanak sonrası trafik kilitlendi

190
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir