5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines

The Philipaypines was struck by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake early on Monday, according to state seismologists.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The quake occurred 50 kilometers (31 miles) below the surface, and its epicenter was waters off the southern province of Davao Oriental, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Twitter.

On Dec.5, 2019, the Davao del Sur region of the country was struck by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

Two quakes with a magnitude over 6 struck the Mindanao Island of the country in late October last year, killing 23 people and wounding 417 others.