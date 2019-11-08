taraftar değil haberciyiz
5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

5 people killed, 120 others injured in the quake.

AA | 08.11.2019 - 12:59..
At least five people were killed and over 120 others injured on Friday in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Iran, according to the state television.

A DEPTH OF 8 KILOMETERS

Iran's Press TV reported that the earthquake with a depth of 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) struck near the city of Tark.

5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Some 20 million people felt the quake across Iran and in neighboring Turkey, the report said citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Mohammad Baqer Honar, head of the provincial crisis management center, said that eight rescue teams had been dispatched to the affected areas.

