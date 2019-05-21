taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

5th child dies after arriving at US border from Guatemala

US government says a 16-year-old Guatemalan died at a Border Patrol station the fifth death of a migrant child since December.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 13:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who crossed into the US illegally has died after being taken into custody last week, Customs and Border Patrol confirmed Monday.

HE DIED AFTER DETENTION

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, is reportedly the fifth to die since December after being detained by border officials amid Donald Trump's crackdown on migration to the US.

He was apprehended last week near Hidalgo, Texas for crossing into the US illegally, and was transferred to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station on Sunday, where he was "due for placement with the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement," according to the Border Patrol.

5th child dies after arriving at US border from Guatemala

He was found unresponsive during a welfare check Monday morning, the patrol added in a statement. His cause of death is not currently known, but the Guatemalan government has been informed. The agency did not say why the boy had been detained for a week.

His death is under review with the Border Patrol's Office of Professional Responsibility. "The men and women of US Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family. CBP is committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody," Acting Commissioner John Sanders said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

424
Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

135
Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

229
Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

88
Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

297
Trump'ın savaş itirafı

Trump'ın savaş itirafı

78
Elif Şafak imla kuralına dikkat çekerken yanlış yazdı

Elif Şafak imla kuralına dikkat çekerken yanlış yazdı

128
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir