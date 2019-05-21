5th child dies after arriving at US border from Guatemala

A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy who crossed into the US illegally has died after being taken into custody last week, Customs and Border Patrol confirmed Monday.

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, is reportedly the fifth to die since December after being detained by border officials amid Donald Trump's crackdown on migration to the US.

He was apprehended last week near Hidalgo, Texas for crossing into the US illegally, and was transferred to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station on Sunday, where he was "due for placement with the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement," according to the Border Patrol.

He was found unresponsive during a welfare check Monday morning, the patrol added in a statement. His cause of death is not currently known, but the Guatemalan government has been informed. The agency did not say why the boy had been detained for a week.

His death is under review with the Border Patrol's Office of Professional Responsibility. "The men and women of US Customs and Border Protection are saddened by the tragic loss of this young man and our condolences are with his family. CBP is committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody," Acting Commissioner John Sanders said.