6 refugees killed in Israeli airstrikes

Six Palestinians have been martyred and 43 others injured by Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

AIRSTRIKES ATTACK

Two Palestinians were martyred early Sunday when Israeli jets targeted a group of Palestinians in Al-Bureij refugee camp, according to eyewitnesses. Medical sources at Al-Aqsa hospital confirmed the deaths to Anadolu Agency. Three Palestinian were also injured in another Israeli airstrike on Al-Shati refugee camp, according to eyewitnesses.

On Saturday, Palestinian Ministry of Health said four people including a pregnant woman and her daughter have been killed in Israeli attacks. In a statement, the ministry identified the victims as; 14-month-old Siba Abu Erar and her mother Filstin Abu Erar, 34, Khaled Abu Qleiq, 25, Emad Mohamed Nasir, 22. In a related development, a 60-year-old Israeli man was killed early Sunday as a rocket hit his home in Ashkelon city.

According to Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, the man succumbed to his wounds shortly after he was transferred to Barzilai Hospital as he was injured by shrapnel in the chest and abdomen.

Tension mounted following reports that two Israeli soldiers had been injured by gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday. On Saturday, a building where Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza is located was totally destroyed by Israeli warplanes. No deaths or injuries were reported in the attack.