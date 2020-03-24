taraftar değil haberciyiz
6-year-old child dies from coronavirus, Iran reports

Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the disease can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.

24.03.2020
A six-year old child died Tuesday in Iran’s North Khorasan province due to the novel coronavirus, according to North Khorasan University of Medical Sciences.

AVERAGE AGE IS 67

In a statement, the university said 189 cases were detected in the province, 19 patients of whom had died. A total of 99 people, who had been treated from the virus, were discharged from hospitals in the province, it said.

According to Iran's Health Ministry, the average age of people who died from coronavirus was 67.

Previously, a 3-year-old toddler with leukemia had lost his life to the disease.

Health authorities in Iran said 127 people have died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 1,812. A total of 1,411 new virus cases were detected, raising the country's infections to 23,049.

