6.1 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Indonesia’s eastern province of West Papua on Friday.

The epicenter of the quake was 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of the province’s capital Manokwari, according to a statement by the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics. The agency, as well as the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, issued a tsunami warning following the tremor. No casualties have yet been reported.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake had struck the country's Sulawesi Island on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami that towered up to 10 feet (3 meters) high and killing over 2,000 people.