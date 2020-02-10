6.1M passengers travel through Turkish airports in January

The number of international flight passengers in Turkey jumped 12% year-on-year in January, according to the country's airport authority on Monday.

CARGO TRAFFIC WAS ALSO UP

More than 6.1 million passengers on international flights traveled through Turkish airports last month, the Directorate General of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said in a statement.

In total, nearly 14 million air travelers -- including transit passengers -- went through Turkish airports, falling 0.8% compared with January of 2019.

DHMI data showed that cargo traffic was also up 1.9% annually to 274,943 tons as of end-January.