6.1M passengers travel through Turkish airports in January

Turkish airports served more than 145,000 planes, including overflights, in January, a 2% increase on a yearly basis.

AA | 10.02.2020 - 17:26..
The number of international flight passengers in Turkey jumped 12% year-on-year in January, according to the country's airport authority on Monday.

CARGO TRAFFIC WAS ALSO UP

More than 6.1 million passengers on international flights traveled through Turkish airports last month, the Directorate General of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said in a statement.

In total, nearly 14 million air travelers -- including transit passengers -- went through Turkish airports, falling 0.8% compared with January of 2019.

DHMI data showed that cargo traffic was also up 1.9% annually to 274,943 tons as of end-January.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attack in Idlib
Artillery attack killed five soldiers, injured at least 5 others.
US delegation investigates plane wreck
Three people died among the 177 passengers and six crew members.
Turkey to give proper response if attacked in Syria
Turkish observation posts in Idlib, NW Syria continue duty and are capable of protecting themselves, says Defense Ministry.
Turkey limits Chinese imports due to virus outbreak
The suspended imports include poultry, seafood, mollusks, animal fats, and similar products, the Turkish health minister said.
