The epicenter was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

THE RING OF FIRE

Indonesia is located within the infamous Ring of Fire region.

The Ring of Fire is a massive horseshoe-shaped ring encircling the Pacific basin made up of a string of volcanoes and seismic activity.

About 90 percent of all earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire, which is dotted with 75 percent of all the active volcanoes on earth.