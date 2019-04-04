62 people killed in northern town in Burkina Faso

Sixty-two people were killed this week in terrorist attacks and subsequent inter-communal clashes in northern Burkina Faso, a minister said late Wednesday.

GREAT TERRORIST ATTACK

In a statement, Territorial Administration Minister Simeon Sawadogo said there were 62 deaths 32 by terrorists and 30 due to community conflicts in the town of Arbinda near the Mali border. Nine people were also taken hostage by militants.

Burkina Faso has been threatened by terrorist attacks since 2015. On Dec. 27, a terrorist attack on security forces in Sourou State in northwestern Burkina Faso left 10 gendarmes dead. Following the incident, a state of emergency was declared in seven of the country’s 13 administrative regions.