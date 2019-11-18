taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7419
Euro
6.3515
Altın
1458.24
Borsa
106814.15
Gram Altın
268.843
Bitcoin
48531.47

Venezuelan opposition calls for new protests

Juan Guaido ruled out dialogue with the Maduro government.

AA | 18.11.2019 - 12:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gave start to a new wave of demonstrations against the Maduro government, starting from Monday at the main roads of the country.

"THE NEGOTIATION PROCESS IS DEAD"

The street mobilizations will continue with the support of doctors and nurses on Tuesday, the teachers will join the protest on Wednesday, while students' movement will take place on Thursday, Guaido tweeted on Sunday.

Venezuelan opposition calls for new protests

Guaido also ruled out returning to a negotiation table with President Nicolas Maduro, even under Norway's mediation. "Three months ago [the negotiation process] is dead. They killed it, they ran away," he said in a press conference in capital Caracas, responding to a question on the possibility of reopening the Oslo negotiations. "We have to end this crisis," he added, referring to the importance of the new mobilizations that will kick off Monday.

Venezuelan opposition calls for new protests

Delegations of Maduro and Guaido took part in Oslo and Barbados, under the mediation of Norwegian government which took initiatives for talks to solve the ongoing political crisis.

The Oslo talks in May bore no fruit, and the sides did not make a clear statement about the content of the Barbados talks held earlier July.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

142
Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

166
EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

633
A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

97
Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

281
Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

Pendik'te 3 kişiyi öldüren şahıs tutuklandı

53
Restoranda evlilik teklifi yapan adama destek yağdı

Restoranda evlilik teklifi yapan adama destek yağdı

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir