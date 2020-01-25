taraftar değil haberciyiz
6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

A massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 strikes eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 20 people, causing buildings to collapse.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 08:54..
6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake killed 6 jolted Friday eastern Turkish province of Elazig, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul.

20 PEOPLE REPORTED KILLED SO FAR

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) first announced the quake with a magnitude of 6.8, but Kandilli Observatory revised the figure to 6.5 shortly after.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

Search and rescue teams were sent to the region, and further information is yet to come, Soylu said, adding that some buildings in the city center were damaged.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

He also said that rural villages might have suffered damage to some extent, without giving further details.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

Notably, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if need be.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

The quake was also felt in many other provinces including Adana, Osmaniye, Tunceli and Hatay.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

In 2010, Elazig province was hit by a 6-magnitude earthquake, killing a total of 51 people.

6.8-magnitude eartquake hits eastern Turkey

