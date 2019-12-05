taraftar değil haberciyiz
7 Daesh-linked terror suspects arrested

According to local sources, the arrested suspects included five Iraqi and two Syrian nationals.

AA | 05.12.2019 - 14:16..
Turkish police arrested seven foreign nationals -- allegedly linked to Daesh/ISIS terror group -- in an operation in the capital Ankara, according to a security source on Thursday.

ARRESTS CAME AFTER  WARRANTS

The arrest came after arrest warrants were issued for 12 foreign citizens for their alleged links to terrorists in conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

