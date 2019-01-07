taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3713
Euro
6.1473
Altın
1291.39
Borsa
89729.86
Gram Altın
222.979

7 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

More than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli prisons

AA | 07.01.2019 - 13:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces rounded up seven Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

7 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Benzia'nın kıyafetine CHP eleştirisi

Benzia'nın kıyafetine CHP eleştirisi

435
Murat Hazinedar, kendisine sahip çıkılmadığını düşünüyor

Murat Hazinedar, kendisine sahip çıkılmadığını düşünüyor

29
CHP-İP, Ordu için İdris Naim Şahin'i düşünüyor

CHP-İP, Ordu için İdris Naim Şahin'i düşünüyor

93
7 Ocak Pazartesi kar tatili olan iller

7 Ocak Pazartesi kar tatili olan iller

29
İran'da idama uçan bandolu protesto

İran'da idama uçan bandolu protesto

32
Meteoroloji'nin İstanbul için kar tahmini tuttu

Meteoroloji'nin İstanbul için kar tahmini tuttu

70
Tolga Karel: Yere batsın sahte sevginiz

Tolga Karel: Yere batsın sahte sevginiz

57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir