Most of Germany’s population could get coronavirus, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that government’s priority will be to slow spread of virus.

AA | 11.03.2020 - 15:56..
Up to 70% of Germany's population is likely to get infected with coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel underlined that her government's priority will be to take measures to slow down the spread of the virus, and gain time for coronavirus vaccine or treatment studies.

"IT'S ABOUT GAINING TIME"

“Many experts say that 60 to 70% of population will become infected, as we don’t have immunity in the population against this virus, and yet there is no option to be vaccinated, and no treatment available,” Merkel said.



“So first and foremost, it’s about gaining time,” she stressed, adding that slowing the spread of the virus will give more time for medical institutions for developing medicines and vaccines, and it will also ensure that the country’s health system do not become overburdened.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany’s disease control agency The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1,296.

