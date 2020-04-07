700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit

More than 700 employees of a hospital in the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan state of the US have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

The chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health System said on Monday that the infection has been found in a total of 734 health workers out of nearly 2,500 employees who have been tested -- accounting for 2 percent of the hospital system's 31,600 employees, news site BridgeMI reported.

1,500 HEALTH WORKERS TESTED POSITIVE ACROSS STATE

"If we are to test the whole population, you are going to see large numbers of people who are testing positive," Dr. Adnan Munkarah said at a conference call with reporters. "Testing positive is just a measure of how contagious this virus is."





Henry Ford officials declined to say how many employees have died of the epidemic or further details about workers who have tested positive.

"Our team members are our greatest asset and their health and safety is a top priority as we continue to respond to this pandemic," Munkarah said in a separate statement. "We know we are not immune to potential exposure and we remain grateful for the courage and dedication of our entire team."





Beaumont, another hospital system in the Detroit area, also reported 1,500 workers with coronavirus symptoms, including 500 nurses, but no confirmation of cases has been done yet.