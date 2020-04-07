taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7628
Euro
7.3546
Altın
1657.5
Borsa
94084.04
Gram Altın
360.312
Bitcoin
49981.2

700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit

With nearly 370,000 cases, the US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections across world.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit

More than 700 employees of a hospital in the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan state of the US have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

The chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health System said on Monday that the infection has been found in a total of 734 health workers out of nearly 2,500 employees who have been tested -- accounting for 2 percent of the hospital system's 31,600 employees, news site BridgeMI reported.

1,500 HEALTH WORKERS TESTED POSITIVE ACROSS STATE

"If we are to test the whole population, you are going to see large numbers of people who are testing positive," Dr. Adnan Munkarah said at a conference call with reporters. "Testing positive is just a measure of how contagious this virus is."

700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit

Henry Ford officials declined to say how many employees have died of the epidemic or further details about workers who have tested positive.

"Our team members are our greatest asset and their health and safety is a top priority as we continue to respond to this pandemic," Munkarah said in a separate statement. "We know we are not immune to potential exposure and we remain grateful for the courage and dedication of our entire team."

700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit

Beaumont, another hospital system in the Detroit area, also reported 1,500 workers with coronavirus symptoms, including 500 nurses, but no confirmation of cases has been done yet.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Death toll climbs to 13,798 in Spain
Despite the problematic data, hospitals in Spain are noticing a downward trend in new cases and ease in overall pressure compared to previous weeks.
Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths
The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition.
Japan declares $1 trillion stimulus as coronavirus emergency
The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures.
Coronavirus cases rise to 99,225 in Germany
Despite the slowing trend in the new coronavirus infections, the country recorded its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths at the weekend.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
649
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
316
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
79
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
698
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
198
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
112
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir