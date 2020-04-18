7,000 people die of coronavirus in US nursing homes

According to The New York Times, nearly 7,000 people living in nursing homes in the US have died of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus outbreak in the US first erupted in a Washington state nursing home where dozens of people have died.

"THEY ARE DEATH PITS"

In the interviews with workers in long-term care facilities, it’s been said that the families have been waited helplessly outside.

A former lieutenant governor of New York who founded the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths, said that the nursing homes were “death pits,”. “These nursing homes are already overwhelmed. They’re crowded and they’re understaffed. One Covid-positive patient in a nursing home produces carnage.” Betsy McCaughey said.

US has about 15,600 nursing homes with 1.3 million residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).