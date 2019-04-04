taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's exports with $44.5B hit all-time high in Q1

Trade minister says exports-to-imports coverage ratio stands at 88.2 pct in January-March.

AA | 04.04.2019 - 13:14..
Turkey's exports hit highest-ever January-March figure with $44.5 billion, the country's trade minister announced Thursday.

INCREASED EXPORTS

According to the general trade system, Ruhsar Pekcan said exports in the first quarter of 2019 surged 3.34 percent year-on-year. Over the same period, Turkey's imports amounted to $50.5 billion with an annual decline of 21.46 percent. In the three-month period, the exports-to-imports coverage ratio stood at 88.2 percent.

Turkey's exports with $44.5B hit all-time high in Q1

Pekcan also said Turkey's exports rose by 0.5 percent on a yearly basis to $16.3 billion in March. "Imports in March fall 17.8 percent year-on-year to $18.3 billion, according to general trade system," she said. The minister noted that the country's foreign trade balance in March posted a deficit of $1.96 billion, improving from $6 billion deficit a year ago.

Turkey's exports with $44.5B hit all-time high in Q1

In the calculation of foreign trade statistics, two different methods are used the special trade system and the general trade system. Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones and customs warehouses. The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation area and premises for inward processing.

Through the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority released the final foreign trade figures for the previous month, as the ministry of trade announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month.

