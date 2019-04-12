taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.77105
Euro
6.53715
Altın
1292.155
Borsa
95477.09
Gram Altın
239.609

75 police officers arrested over FETO probe

Over 80 suspects accused of receiving rank promotion exam questions beforehand in the ongoing probe.

AA | 12.04.2019 - 14:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish security forces arrested 75 police officers on Friday over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the defeated July 15 coup in 2016 in Turkey.

75 POLICE OFFICERS WERE ARRESTED

Police sources said 75 FETO suspects were arrested in nationwide operations as they were accused of obtaining illicit access to the questions of a police promotion exam in 2010. Ankara prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for 84 police officers 13 currently serving in an ongoing probe. Some 41 were arrested in capital Ankara during Friday's operations.

75 police officers arrested over FETO probe

The suspects were promoted to the rank of commissar, allegedly receiving the exam questions beforehand, the General Directorate of Security said in a statement. Efforts for the capture of the remaining suspects are ongoing.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

715
Çamlıca Camii doldu

Çamlıca Camii doldu

433
Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

1113
Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

460
Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

9
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

İstanbul Havalimanı'nda THY suitleri 5 yıldız konforunda

0
Abdullah Gül, 31 Mart seçimleriyle ilgili konuştu

Abdullah Gül, 31 Mart seçimleriyle ilgili konuştu

308
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir