taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6245
Euro
7.2317
Altın
1607.69
Borsa
89032.82
Gram Altın
343.251
Bitcoin
44662.97

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

At least 88 countries have requested from Turkey to provide coronavirus protective equipment in a bid to stem the spread of the pandemic, country’s health minister said on Thursday.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

In a videoconference, Fahrettin Koca and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge discussed the latest developments on the pandemic, and also signed a two-year cooperation agreement.

WHO DIRECTOR PRAISED TURKEY'S EFFORTS

"Inspiring discussion with Health Minister @drfahrettinkoca on regional & global role of @WHO/ Turkey cooperation on #COVIDー19, focus longterm #HealthSystems strengthening. We signed the Biennial Agreement 2020-2021 in line with #EPW #GPW #UnitedActionforBetterHealth," Kluge said on Twitter.

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

Kluge thanked Turkey for helping many countries, including Italy and Spain, and said that the community should be mobilized with minimum physical contact for fighting the coronavirus. "I would like to express my sincere appreciation and thank you, your excellency, for your international solidarity," the WHO official said.

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

Kluge also praised Turkey on sharing the latest data on coronavirus figures, as well as congratulated Turkish health minister on the electronic platform on mortality data. "This is unique. Congratulations!" he said.

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

Koca, for his part, emphasized that Turkey is aware that the pandemic will be the beginning of a new era and that there will be fundamental changes in the economic, political, cultural and lifestyle aspects globally.

88 nations make medical request from Turkey

Noting that there are many requests from abroad regarding the protective material supply, Koca said: "We made efforts to meet the needs of nearly 30 countries. Most recently, Germany had a 2 million masks request. We will be providing it in the next few days. The UK also made a new request. Similarly, we will provide this support to the UK. In this process, I would like to say that there are 88 countries requesting equipment from us."


İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey continues progressing vaccine development projects
Technology minister said that under the platform, 7 vaccines, 7 drug development projects being conducted.
Italy, Spain thank Turkish authorities for medical aid
Foreign ministers of two countries thank Turkey and Turkish people for their solidarity in combatting coronavirus.
Erdoğan holds phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart
Ukrainian president requests protective clothing, respirators from Turkey amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkish citizens donate $82.4 million to combat corona
Earlier this week, President Erdoğan launched National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight against the disease.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
Çilingiroğlu: Siz Türkiye'desiniz çok şanslısınız
832
İstanbul ve Ankara'nın korona risk haritası
İstanbul ve Ankara'nın korona risk haritası
77
Antalya'da dansözlü drift partisini polis bastı
Antalya'da dansözlü drift partisini polis bastı
403
Uşak Valisi suskunluğunu bozdu: Yanlış anlaşıldım
Uşak Valisi suskunluğunu bozdu: Yanlış anlaşıldım
1067
88 ülke, Türkiye'den ekipman desteği istedi
88 ülke, Türkiye'den ekipman desteği istedi
245
Türkiye'nin korona yardımına teşekkür mesajları
Türkiye'nin korona yardımına teşekkür mesajları
476
İstanbul ve Hatay'da yardım parası kalabalığı
İstanbul ve Hatay'da yardım parası kalabalığı
250
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir