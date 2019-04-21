taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8096
Euro
6.5419
Altın
1275.8
Borsa
96861.42
Gram Altın
238.358

8th bomb blast hits Sri Lanka's capital

A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day.

REUTERS | 21.04.2019 - 12:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Sri Lankan police on Sunday said the eight blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.

Police reported there had been a seventh explosion, the fourth at a hotel, following six reported at hotels and churches earlier in the day that killed nearly 190 people.

"BODY PARTS ON THE GROUND"

The latest explosion to be reported was at a hotel near the national zoo, which is in an area near the capital Colombo.

8th bomb blast hits Sri Lanka's capital

“There was an explosion in a hotel in Dehiwela near the zoo,” a police official told Reuters adding that there were no further details available.

Sri Lanka terror attack WATCH

An eyewitness on local TV said he saw some body parts including a severed head lying on the ground near the hotel.

8th bomb blast hits Sri Lanka's capital

Zoo officials declared the zoo closed after the blast.

8th bomb blast hits Sri Lanka's capital

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sri Lanka'da 8 patlama meydana geldi

Sri Lanka'da 8 patlama meydana geldi

230
Futbolseverler soruyor: Emre Akbaba'ya neden kırmızı kart yok

Futbolseverler soruyor: Emre Akbaba'ya neden kırmızı kart yok

210
F-35'lere karşı SU-57 gündemde

F-35'lere karşı SU-57 gündemde

174
Sabri Sarıoğlu yeni otomobiliyle görüntülendi

Sabri Sarıoğlu yeni otomobiliyle görüntülendi

88
Nagehan Alçı İmamoğlu'na şimdi de miting çağrısı yaptı

Nagehan Alçı İmamoğlu'na şimdi de miting çağrısı yaptı

164
FETÖ'nün dijital evlilik kataloğu ortaya çıktı

FETÖ'nün dijital evlilik kataloğu ortaya çıktı

37
Özcan Deniz ve ailesi mavi tura çıkıyor

Özcan Deniz ve ailesi mavi tura çıkıyor

81
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir