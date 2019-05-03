taraftar değil haberciyiz
9 migrants drown in Aegean sea

The search and rescue operation for 3 migrants continues.

AA | 03.05.2019 - 17:44..
Some nine irregular migrants drowned off the Aegean coast of Balıkesir province, the Turkish Coast Guard announced Friday.

9 DEAD

The Coast Guard received information that a boat carrying irregular migrants had drowned and started a search and rescue operation.  They also rescued five irregular migrants during the operation and recovered nine bodies; four women and five children. 

9 migrants drown in Aegean sea

The boat was carrying 17 irregular migrants and the Turkish Coast Guard continue the search and rescue operation for three lost irregular migrants. 

9 migrants drown in Aegean sea

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of the Syrian civil war. 
Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

