9-year-old Palestinian child killed in Belgium

Belgium prosecutors have opened a murder investigation after the body of a 9-year-old Palestinian boy was found Wednesday at an asylum seekers' center near Antwerp.

AA | 25.04.2019 - 16:22..
A 9-year-old Palestinian child was found dead Thursday at a refugee camp in the city of Antwerp in Belgium, local media reported.

PALESTINIAN CHILD KILLED

The child went missing on Monday evening in Broechem town while out cycling at the camp, according to the report. Police started a murder investigation and five suspects were arrested.

"I wish to express my sincere condolences on the tragic death of a child. An investigation will be conducted in a transparent and independent manner. The guilty must be punished," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter.

