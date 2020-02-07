90,000 more Syrian civilians flee over last 4 days

Around 90,000 more civilians have left their homes in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria over the last four days due to attacks by regime forces and their allies.

ASSAD REGIME ATTACKS FORCE CIVILIANS TO LEFT THEIR HOMES

The attacks by Bashar al-Assad regime, Russia and Iran-backed terrorist groups in residential areas of Aleppo and Idlib continue to displace thousands of Syrians.

According to Syria's Response Coordination Group, the displaced civilians headed to areas near the Turkish border due to the attacks that violate the cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The civilians, who left their houses due to the attacks, either flee to areas near the Turkish border or take shelter in areas cleared of terrorists by Turkey's anti-terror operations.