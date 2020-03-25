taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe

All evacuees were referred to dormitories in Samsun and Sakarya provinces. They will be placed in quarantine for 14 days as part of Turkey’s coronavirus quarantine measures.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 09:19..
Turkey evacuated hundreds of its citizens early Wednesday from the UK and Italy, where it has suspended international flights due to the novel coronavirus.

STUDENTS FROM  SEVEN COUNTRIES WERE BROUGHT BACK

Some 188 students from Italy’s Milan Malpensa Airport landed at Samsun Carsamba Airport in Samsun province on a Turkish Airlines flight. Another 213 students coming from Rome Fiumicino Airport also arrived in the province.

Separately, 142 Turkish citizens evacuated from London landed at Istanbul Airport.

Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe WATCH

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said 3,358 students would be brought back from seven countries with flight bans and will be quarantined at dormitories in various Turkish cities.

YORUMLAR
