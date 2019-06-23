taraftar değil haberciyiz
UN urges to avoid escalation in the Gulf

UN chief Guterres’ comments come a day after US President Donald Trump said he would impose new sanctions on Iran.

REUTERS | 23.06.2019 - 15:07..
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that it is essential to avoid "any form of escalation" in the Gulf as tensions continue to rise following the shooting down of an unmanned US drone this week by Iran.

"IT'S ESSENTIAL TO AVOID  ESCALATIONS"

"The world cannot afford a major confrontation the Gulf," Guterres said on the sidelines of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon. "Everybody must keep nerves of steel."

On Thursday, an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone, an incident that Washington said happened in international airspace. Trump later said he had called off a military strike to retaliate because it could have killed 150 people.

Tehran repeated on Saturday that the drone was shot down over its territory and said it would respond firmly to any US threat. "It’s absolutely essential to avoid any form of escalation," Guterres added.

