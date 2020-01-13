taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8718
Euro
6.5322
Altın
1554.87
Borsa
120590.53
Gram Altın
293.437
Bitcoin
47617.52

92'nci Oscar adayları

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olan Akademi Ödülleri ya da daha çok kullanılan adıyla Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak.

Haber Merkezi | 13.01.2020 - 16:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. İç Haber
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları, iki bölüm halinde açıklandı.

9 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları:

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats ("Richard Jewell")

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

92'nci Oscar adayları

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

92'nci Oscar adayları

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

92'nci Oscar adayları

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

92'nci Oscar adayları

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

92'nci Oscar adayları

EN İYİ FİLM

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story”(Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’


EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland


EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell

Joker

JudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

İlginizi Çekebilir
Denizli'de FETÖ operasyonu: 19 gözaltı
Polis ekiplerince düzenlenen operasyon kapsamında gözaltına alınan şahıslardan 3 kişi, tutuklanarak cezaevine gönderildi.
Kız arkadaşına evlenme teklifini korku evinde yaptı
Antalya’da öğretmen sevgilisine sıra dışı bir evlilik teklifi yapmak isteyen genç, mekan olarak korku evini seçince, ortaya ilginç görüntüler çıktı.
Doktora yumruğa 10 ay hapis cezası hekimleri sevindirdi
Bir hasta yakınının doktora saldırması sonucu mahkemeden, 10 ay hapis cezası çıktı. Bu karar, emsal niteliği taşıması amacıyla doktorları mutlu etti.
Mersin’de evden 10 ton çöp çıkarıldı
Biri engelli 3 kişilik ailenin yaşadığı evden, yaklaşık 10 ton çöp çıkarılarak, kamyonlara yüklendi.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

702
Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

636
Merih Demiral'ın çapraz bağları koptu

Merih Demiral'ın çapraz bağları koptu

100
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

200
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

73
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

226
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Davutoğlu ve Babacan talimatı

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Davutoğlu ve Babacan talimatı

331
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir