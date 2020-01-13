92'nci Oscar adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları, iki bölüm halinde açıklandı.

9 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları:

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats ("Richard Jewell")

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)





EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)





EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”





EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)





EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU



Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)





EN İYİ FİLM



“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story”(Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’



EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell

Joker

JudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



