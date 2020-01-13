92'nci Oscar adayları

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları, iki bölüm halinde açıklandı.
9 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları:
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Kathy Bats ("Richard Jewell")
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)
“Daughter”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
EN İYİ FİLM
“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)
“Joker” (Warner Bros.)
“Little Women” (Sony)
“Marriage Story”(Netflix)
“1917” (Universal)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (Neon)
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbor’s Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
Bombshell
Joker
JudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker