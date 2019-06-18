taraftar değil haberciyiz
Tsipras presses EU Council to condemn Turkish activities

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a phone call with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, according to a press release from the prime minister's office.

REUTERS | 18.06.2019 - 16:06..
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday the European Council should ‘unreservedly condemn the illegal actions of Turkey’ which has launched an offshore drill for gas in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.

EU COUNCIL SHOULD CONDEMN TURKEY

Tsipras spoke by phone with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister stressed that the European Council should examine specific measures against those involved in these illegal activities, if Turkey insists on violating international law," a statement from Tsipras’s office said.

