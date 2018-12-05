A 4-nation summit will be held for the second time on Syria crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel a possible new summit on Syria between Russia, Turkey, Germany and France, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"PUTIN DIDN'T DISCUSS THE ISSUE WITH MACRON YET"

“We agreed with Erdoğan and Merkel that if needed another forum may be convened with the participation of Putin, Erdoğan, Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron," Ushakov said. “There is only preliminary readiness of the three countries’ leaders for this meeting," he noted.

The consensus was reached during separate meetings of Putin with Erdoğan and Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires, Ushakov said. He added that Putin did not discuss this issue with Macron yet.

The place of a new meeting will be defined when the date is set, according to the aide.

On Oct.27, Istanbul hosted the first ever quadrilateral summit on Syria. Turkish, Russian French and German leaders examined the situation in the country and offered a plan for the crisis resolution.