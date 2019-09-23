taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7311
Euro
6.2995
Altın
1523.21
Borsa
99764.74
Gram Altın
280.984
Bitcoin
56534.76

A new charter committee to be formed for Syria crisis

At a summit on Syria with Russian and Iran hosted by Turkey earlier this month, Erdoğan said the participants would urge the constitutional committee to begin work as soon as possible.

AA | 23.09.2019 - 17:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The UN secretary-general announced Monday the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war that has devastated the country and its people.

AN END TO THE DEVASTATING CONFLICT

Antonio Guterres said the constitutional committee "can and must be the beginning of" the start of a political process to end the devastating conflict. "I am pleased to announce the agreement of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee that will be facilitated by the UN in Geneva," Guterres said during the 74th General Assembly in New York.

A new charter committee to be formed for Syria crisis

"The constitutional committee’s launch and work must be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence as my Special Envoy discharges his mandate to facilitate a broader political process forward," Guterres said, thanking Turkey, Russia and Iran for diplomatic efforts to form the group.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Selçuk Üniversitesi'nde tepki çeken malikane

Selçuk Üniversitesi'nde tepki çeken malikane

557
Devlet Bahçeli'nin sağlık durumuyla ilgili son açıklama

Devlet Bahçeli'nin sağlık durumuyla ilgili son açıklama

140
Bakanlıktan çakar lamba yasağı

Bakanlıktan çakar lamba yasağı

233
IMF heyetinin CHP ve İyi Parti ile görüşmesine tepki

IMF heyetinin CHP ve İyi Parti ile görüşmesine tepki

422
Mahkeme salonunda TikTok videoları tepki çekti

Mahkeme salonunda TikTok videoları tepki çekti

390
Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

Sergey Şoygu: Sibirya'ya dönmek en büyük hayalim

28
İBB iş başvuruları için site kurdu

İBB iş başvuruları için site kurdu

446
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir