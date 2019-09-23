A new charter committee to be formed for Syria crisis

The UN secretary-general announced Monday the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war that has devastated the country and its people.

AN END TO THE DEVASTATING CONFLICT

Antonio Guterres said the constitutional committee "can and must be the beginning of" the start of a political process to end the devastating conflict. "I am pleased to announce the agreement of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee that will be facilitated by the UN in Geneva," Guterres said during the 74th General Assembly in New York.

"The constitutional committee’s launch and work must be accompanied by concrete actions to build trust and confidence as my Special Envoy discharges his mandate to facilitate a broader political process forward," Guterres said, thanking Turkey, Russia and Iran for diplomatic efforts to form the group.