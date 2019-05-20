A rocket fired near Iraq's US Embassy

A rocket was fired into the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, on Sunday night, falling near the US Embassy but causing no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

"WE TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY"

The attack came two weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraqi leaders during a surprise visit to Baghdad that if they failed to keep in check Iran-backed militias, which are expanding their power in Iraq and now form part of its security apparatus, the United States would respond with force.

His visit came after US intelligence showed Iran-backed Shi’ite militias positioning rockets near bases housing US forces, according to two Iraqi security sources.

A US State Department official noted that there had so far been no claim of responsibility, and that no US-inhabited facility was impacted. “But, we take this incident very seriously,” the official said. “We will hold Iran responsible if any such attacks are conducted by its proxy militia forces or elements of such forces, and will respond to Iran accordingly.”