A total of 359,000 civilians displaced in Idlib

Over 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks last year.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 16:06..
Bombing by Russian-backed forces of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria has displaced more than 359,000 people in Idlib province in the northwest of the country, Turkey's interior minister said Tuesday.

"TURKEY WILL NEVER LEAVE CHILDREN TO DEATH"

"Turkey will never abandon its neighboring countries," said Suleyman Soylu in the country's capital Ankara, adding that Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent have helped many of the affected.

Turkey is continuing with intensive efforts to help all displaced people with its official and non-governmental organizations, Soylu underlined. He said Turkey would never leave Syrian children to the bombardments and death.

Soylu also stressed Turkey's importance for the Middle East by, saying: "As long as Turkey has peace and stability, the region will have peace and stability."

