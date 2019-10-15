taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9093
Euro
6.5079
Altın
1495.1
Borsa
95309.72
Gram Altın
284.149
Bitcoin
49012.6

ABC News broadcasts fake video on Operation Peace Spring

US President called ABC News’ fake video a real disgrace after ABC apologized after broadcasting a fake video claiming to show Turkey’s military bombing Kurdish civilians in northern Syria.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 12:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
ABC News broadcasts fake video on Operation Peace Spring

US news channel ABC has been busted after it shared a scandalous shooting video over the weekend and told its viewers that it is the footage of Turkey bombing the "Kurds" in Syria.

"TURKISH MILITARY BOMBS CIVILIANS"

"This video right here appearing to show Turkey's military bombing Kurd civilians in a Syrian border town. The Kurds, who fought alongside the US against ISIS now horrific reports of atrocities committed by Turkish-backed fighters on those very allies" -ABC News said, deliberately lying to Americans who try to learn what is going on in the world.

ABC News broadcasts fake video on Operation Peace Spring

However, the video at stake was from a Knob Creek Machine Gun shoot in the US, which was shot in the U.S. state of Kentucky back in April 2016 and loaded to Youtube in 2017.

In the original video, one can actually see onlookers with their cell phones.

ABC News broadcats fake video on Turkey's Syria operation WATCH

ABC APOLOGIZED

Earlier in the day, ABC issued a correction and apology, saying they took down the video, which was aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

It said the move came after questions were raised about its accuracy.

TRUMP: IT'S A BIG SCANDAL

US President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at ABC News for using a video from a Kentucky gun range and falsely claiming it as footage of Turkey bombing Kurdish civilians in Syria.

"A big scandal at @ABC News. They got caught using really gruesome FAKE footage of the Turks bombing in Syria," Trump said on Twitter. "A real disgrace."

ABC News broadcasts fake video on Operation Peace Spring

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

66
Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

62
Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

137
Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

263
Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

264
Merih performansıyla takdir topladı

Merih performansıyla takdir topladı

326
2 maç kala grubumuzda son durum

2 maç kala grubumuzda son durum

74
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir