ABD: Third Trump summit with North Korea's Kim is likely

Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson made the comment in a speech at the Carnegie Nuclear Conference in Washington.

“The secretary and the president have been very clear that they remain open to the dialogue. They haven’t got a date on the calendar but our teams continue to work towards that,” she said when asked if there would be a third Trump-Kim meeting, and referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Is there a next summit? Well, I think there will be,” she added.

Trump and Kim’s second summit last month collapsed over differences on US demands for Pyongyang’s denuclearization and North Korea’s demand for sanctions relief. Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Sunday that the president was open to a third summit with Kim but more time may be needed.