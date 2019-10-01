taraftar değil haberciyiz
Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet

Answering US President Donald Trump’s daughter tweet, Star Wars icon Mark Hamill called Ivanka a fraud.

Haber Merkezi | 01.10.2019 - 09:42..
Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet

Ivanka Trump shared a family portrait on Twitter with her husband, Jared Kushner and her children.

"THE FORCE IS WITH US"

Children are seen in the foreground of the photo playing with what appear to be Star Wars-themed Lego play sets. Their three year-old son is also seen wearing a Stormtrooper costume.

"The Force is strong in my family," she wrote.

Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet

THE LAST JEDI STRIKES BACK

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, known for strong objections against Trump administration struck back. Hamill didn’t approve of Ivanka Trump’s assertion that she and his iconic character, Luke Skywalker, are on the same team. He made it clear on Twitter that she’s a fraud but not ‘The Force.’

Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet

"You misspelled 'Fraud,' " Mark Hamill wrote in response a day later. "#GoForceYourself."

Actor Mark Hamill slams Ivanka Trump for Star Wars tweet


