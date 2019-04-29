taraftar değil haberciyiz
Afghanistan urges Taliban to respect calls for peace

Thousands of Afghans congregated in Kabul on Monday for a rare consultative meeting aimed at finding ways to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban and end Afghanistan’s war.

AA | 29.04.2019 - 16:44..
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday called on the Taliban to respect public calls for peace as he inaugurated a Loya Jirga (grand consultative meeting) in the capital Kabul to discuss the fragile peace process.

GRAND CONSULTATIVE MEETING

An estimated 3,200 peace delegates from across Afghanistan, as well as representatives of Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan, are attending the grand consultative meeting that would deliberate on the nascent peace process for next four days.

Afghanistan urges Taliban to respect calls for peace

Addressing the session, Ghani said ground realities have changed the face of the war in Afghanistan, adding young future leaders and women present at the Loya Jirga would define outlines for talks with the Taliban.

Afghanistan urges Taliban to respect calls for peace

He said peace remains a top priority of the National Unity Government, and it has been transformed into a national debate over the past two years. Ghani said a number of neighboring countries particularly Pakistan has been approached to help bring peace, and change the environment of confrontation into the atmosphere of peace.

Afghanistan urges Taliban to respect calls for peace

The president said the raging war in Afghanistan has no justifications in line with the Sharia and urged religious scholars to highlight the significance of peace in line with the Sharia.

Afghanistan urges Taliban to respect calls for peace

A number of key political figures including Ghani’s own power-sharing CEO Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai and former Mujahedeen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar as well as a number of other politicians and 12 presidential candidates have boycotted the grand consultative meeting. The Taliban have also rejected this consultative session.

