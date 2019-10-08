Afraid of lawmakers, Trump changes attitude on Syria

The top lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate on Monday condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria.

LAWMAKERS CALLED TRUMP TO REVERSE HIS DECISION

In an interview on Fox News, Senator Kindsey Graham had called the president “impulsive,” and denounced the decision as a “disaster in the making” which would empower Iran and give Daesh a new lease on life.

“This decision poses a dire threat to regional security and stability, and sends a dangerous message to Iran and Russia, as well as our allies, that the United States is no longer a trusted partner,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement calling on Trump to “reverse this dangerous decision.”

"I'VE DONE IT BEFORE"

After the blasts against him, Trump shared a new series of tweets on Turkey’s Syria operation. Trump threatened Monday to destroy the Turkish economy if Ankara takes steps that are “off limits.”





"If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)" Trump said on Twitter.