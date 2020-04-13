taraftar değil haberciyiz
Africa confirms 14,000 coronavirus cases

Hardest-hit country is South Africa with 2,028 cases and 25 deaths, says Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 52 of the 54 countries in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

SOUTH AFRICA REPORTED 25 DEATHS

The countries in Africa with the largest number of coronavirus infections, deaths and recoveries are as follows:

1 - South Africa 2,028 25 cases, 25 deaths

2 – Egypt cases 1,939    146 deaths

3 – Algeria cases  1,825, 275 deaths

4 - Morocco cases 1,617, 113 deaths

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll of over 114,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 2.8 million people have gone on to make a recovery.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel’s coronavirus deaths at 110
Israel’s Health Ministry said that at least 1,689 have recovered so far.
Germany discusses to ease coronavirus restrictions
The discussion takes place as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors Italy, Spain, and France.
Turkey's economic turnover surges in February
Turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation, according to TurkStat.
South Korea to ship testing kits to US
South Korean companies have previously shipped test kits to US cities including Los Angeles but this would mark the first bulk order from the US federal government.
