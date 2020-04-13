Africa confirms 14,000 coronavirus cases

Nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 52 of the 54 countries in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

SOUTH AFRICA REPORTED 25 DEATHS

The countries in Africa with the largest number of coronavirus infections, deaths and recoveries are as follows:

1 - South Africa 2,028 25 cases, 25 deaths

2 – Egypt cases 1,939 146 deaths

3 – Algeria cases 1,825, 275 deaths

4 - Morocco cases 1,617, 113 deaths





The coronavirus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll of over 114,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 2.8 million people have gone on to make a recovery.