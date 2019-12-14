taraftar değil haberciyiz
After his sweeping victory, Johnson promises Jan 31 Brexit

"Brexit will happen, no matter what", Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed as he started his postelection era.

REUTERS | 14.12.2019 - 09:07..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised not to let down voters whose hands had quivered over the ballot paper before backing his Conservative party for the first time.

"We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes," he told cheering supporters.

"UK WANTS CHANGE"

At a party event in central London, Johnson acknowledged those who had switched allegiances, and whose hands he said may have quivered over the ballot paper before voting for him.

After his sweeping victory, Johnson promises Jan 31 Brexit

“You may only have lent us your vote, you may not think of yourself as a natural Tory (Conservative) ... you may hope to return to Labour next time round, and if that is the case, I am humbled that you have put your trust in me,” he said.

“We have won votes and the trust of people who have never voted Conservative before,” Johnson said. “Those people want change. We cannot, must not, must not let them down.”

